Cold weather takes a toll on car batteries

AAA crews were expected to report to many dead batteries on Tuesday morning (WFSB)

AAA said Connecticut drivers had car troubles on Tuesday morning because of the cold temperatures.

Officials from AAA are asking residents to take precautions to prevent the “possibility of being stranded in the extreme cold.”

"Even if your battery is good to go and your tires are road ready, a minor accident can become a major problem when you're stuck in single digit temperatures. Everyone on the road is at risk and must plan accordingly,” AAA spokesperson Amy Parmenter said in a statement on Tuesday.

AAA said just since midnight, agents responded to almost 800 in just the Greater Hartford Area alone. About half of those calls were for dead batteries.

"When it gets colder out the vehicle requires more power to start because everything is very cold and when the battery is drained down, it gets harder to start the vehicle,” AAA employee Chris Pacheco said.

AAA said ever driver should have a “fully stocked emergency kit” in their vehicle. AAA recommends the following items should be the winter emergency kit:

Mobile phone and car charger

Blankets

Flashlight with extra batteries

Extra warm clothing

Ice scraper with brush

Snow Shovel

Flares or reflective triangles

Basic toolkit

Abrasive material (sand, salt, cat litter) or traction mats

Drinking Water

Medications

For more information and helpful traveling tips, click here.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.