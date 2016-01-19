Cut back calories with scrumptious CPK options

California Pizza Kitchen is known for its pizza, but there are other mouth watering meal options like this regular salad topped with grilled shrimp! It also has chopped asparagus, red onion, sun-dried tomatoes, toasted pine nuts, and feta cheese. Tossed in an exquisite housemade Champagne vinaigrette. Kevin Clewes from CPK at the West Farms Mall shows us how it's made. Not only will CPK feed you, they are also very generous to charities. If you are raising money for a charity, they will donate 20% of their sales! CPK is located on the lower level of the Westfarms Mall between Lord & Taylor and Macy's. To learn more, head to their website!