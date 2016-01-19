Drivers continue to see the savings at the gas pump (WFSB)

Drivers may have already seen it, but by the end of the week, gas prices should be below $2 per gallon, statewide.

AAA said drivers should get used to the decrease in prices. The average price is expected to drop under $2 per gallon, and stay lower.

“In general, we definitely expect gas in 2016 to be even less expensive than it was in 2015,” said Amy Parmenter, AAA spokesperson.

Gas prices have been chopped in half from two years ago when they were above $4 per gallon.

“It’s like $27, $28. I used to pay over $50,” said Charlotte Maynard of Stafford Springs. “Wages aren't going up, but at least gas is going down, so you're able to save money.”

Drivers are also splurging on other things with their gas savings.

“I’m treating myself more. This is great, oil prices are down,” said Sean Royale of Vernon.

“My budget is a little better, there's a little more cushion,” said Angel Neeson of Ellington.

While drivers are breathing a big sigh of relief, it’s coming at the cost of low oil prices, the very same prices that are partly to blame for driving the stock market down.

“It's kind of a catch-22. You save here but you're losing it there, so I guess it all balances out in the end, hopefully it does,” Neeson said.

