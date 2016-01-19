Crash causes backup on I-84 in Waterbury

A crash is causing backup on I-84 in Waterbury near exit 22. (DOT)

Traffic is congested for miles because a motor vehicle crash on the eastbound Interstate 84 in Waterbury on Tuesday night.

The one-vehicle crash was reported near exit 22 around 5 p.m.

The crash is affecting the evening commute and the right lane and off-ramp are closed.

There is no word on injuries. However, the crash could take up to three hours to clear, according to the Department of Transportation.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

To check traffic in your area, click here.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.