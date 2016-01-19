Brush fire burns near I-91 in New Haven - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Brush fire burns near I-91 in New Haven

Brush fire reported on I-91 in New Haven. ( Debbie Cuccaro)
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -

New Haven firefighters are battling a brush fire along Interstate 91 on Tuesday night.

The fire was reported on the northbound side of I-91 just before exit 8

There is no word on injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

