Brush fire burns near I-91 in New Haven

JUST IN

Brush fire reported on I-91 in New Haven. ( Debbie Cuccaro)

New Haven firefighters are battling a brush fire along Interstate 91 on Tuesday night.

The fire was reported on the northbound side of I-91 just before exit 8

There is no word on injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.