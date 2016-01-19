Serious crash involving state Sen. Maynard under investigation

The state senator, who was recovering from a traumatic brain injury after a fall in 2014, was involved in a serious car crash in Waterford last week.

Andrew Maynard's car went off Route 32 in Waterford around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 14. Maynard suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

"He had a severe concussion, right on the forehead,” Robert Reardon, who is the attorney for Maynard, said. “He had a terrible abrasion probably from the air bag hitting him."

Reardon said Maynard is going to be OK and was just released from the hospital just recently. But the question overshadowing the crash were the senator's previous injuries a factor. Maynard fell from a balcony at his Stonington home nearly 18 months ago. He suffered a traumatic brain injury and was in rehab for months.

At, police said they heard it was a single car accident. Then police said Maynard had collided with another car. Now, Eyewitness News has been told Maynard may have been going in the wrong direction.

“Right now that's the information we have,” Waterford Police Lt David Burton said. ”That the vehicle was traveling in the wrong direction ---and there was a witness at the scene who also told us the same."

Maynard was working at the State Capitol and has been driving for months. Colleagues and Gov. Dannel Malloy said he's been doing well.

"He was serving. I’ll had conversations with him,” Malloy said. “He's been in my office to bend my ear."

Maynard is serving his fifth term and needs to complete it in order to get full medical benefits. His attorney said feels he well.

"When I saw Andy on Saturday he was smiling,” Reardon said. “He told me he was anxious to get back to the senate and hoped he would be there for the opening in February."

Police said what they really need is to talk to the senator to see what he remembers right before the crash. They are hoping to do that soon.

At this point, no charges have been made in the crash.

Anyone with any information about the crash should call the Waterford Police Department at 860-442-9451.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.