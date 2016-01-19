First responders struggling with dangerous cold

The cold weather is making the job for first responders a bit more difficult.

For Hartford Fire Department, the cold makes their job a bit more challenging.

“We work with cold weather predominately freezing temperatures, water freezes, slips and fall,” Hartford Fire Lt. Thomas

As a result when they respond to a 911 call, they need more help.

“Like anyone else we get cold too,” LeConche said. “The guys are up in the bucket or manning the hand lines, you gotta give them a break.”

The department said they receive a lot of calls this time of year for accidental fires.

“Most of the fires that we are getting are also people using their stoves as heaters and that is extremely dangerous not only for the fire part of it, but for the toxic fumes they admit,” Hartford Fire Capt. Helene Lynch said.

On Tuesday night, the Hartford Fire Department said they're reminding folks that if you use a space heater. People are advised to keep a space heater at least three feet away from anything flammable including blankets.

“Kerosene heaters are illegal in Hartford as well as propane heaters are meant only for outdoor use,” Lynch said.

Whenever firefighters respond to emergencies during this cold weather, they require help from the Metropolitan District Commission to flush this hydrants, so they don’t freeze.

They also reminded residents to make sure their smoke detector are working at this time

