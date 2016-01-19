Man in critical condition after being struck by car in Vernon (WFSB)

A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Vernon on Tuesday evening.

Police said the man was struck at about 6:30 p.m. while in the area of Reservoir Road near Sunrise Drive.

The man was found unresponsive and suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to an area hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Police said the adult male driver of the car remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Reservoir Road will be closed, between Route 30 and I-84, while police investigate. It is unclear when the road will open.

