Large rock thrown through window of school bus heading to basketball game

Parents said a school bus filled with students was attacked on the way to a basketball game on Tuesday.

A group of people reportedly threw a large rock through a school bus window, parents said.

The incident happened at about 3 p.m. while a bus was traveling from Conard High School to Bulkeley High School for a boy’s freshman basketball game.

The team had to cancel its evening game while waiting for an ambulance, parents said.

“Unfortunately kids, if it were kids, made a bad decision and somebody could have gotten hurt,” said Julie Simplicio, who said she was notified about the incident from the coach. “We got an email from the head coach to tell us everybody was ok and just that there was an incident on a bus headed to Bulkeley.”

Simplicio’s son is on the varsity basketball team, but they weren’t scheduled to leave campus until after the incident had happened.

She said the email said “that all the students were ok, that they were investigating and that the principal was involved, (and) superintendent so I think the powers at be are looking into this.”

The freshman game was canceled but the junior varsity and varsity games went on as planned.

In the meantime, parents said they are still concerned.

“Never had anything like this no, I’ve been to a zillion high schools in Connecticut, never this,” said Cathy Puleo, who is a mom to a Conard student.

A mother of a freshman player who was on the bus told Eyewitness News her son saw three young boys throw the rock but he didn’t know if they were Bulkeley students.

A player was sent to the hospital and is said to be okay, but had some cuts on his face from the glass.

Eyewitness News has reached out to school officials and police but have not heard back.

