Models differ on weekend snow impact

The top five biggest snowstorms won't be challenged this weekend but parts of CT will see a decent amount of snow (WFSB)

All eyes are on a potential storm that could bring some snow to Connecticut for the weekend.

Before that, Thursday and Friday will be dry days with temperatures in the 30s.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said this weekend storm's impact on the state depends on its track.

"A difference of 50 miles to the north or south will make all the difference," DePrest said. "There is going to be a fine line between light snow and heavy snow and that line could be right here in Connecticut."

DePrest said he wouldn't be surprised to see snowfall totals range from 1 inch to 10 inches or more, with the heaviest snow in the southern third of the state.

"This is not going to be a northern New England storm," DePrest said.

Winds could also get gusty, and there could be issues with coastal flooding.

The time frame for Connecticut appears to be Saturday midday into Sunday morning.

"The period of heaviest snow will occur from late Saturday afternoon through much of Saturday night," DePrest said.

Two of the Early Warning Forecast Center's trusted models are showing different scenarios.

The European model shows less of an impact on the state than the Global Forecast System.

Under the European model, Connecticut would be just on the fringe of the system. That would mean a coating to a couple of inches of snow, according to Meteorologist Scot Haney.

The GFS model shows more of a classic nor'easter storm.

"If the GFS wins out, we can expect heavy snow, blowing and drifting, strong wind gusts of 40 mph and then there's the full wolf moon, which could create coastal flooding because the tides would be astronomically high," Haney said.

Haney said that model could bring as much as a foot of snow.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon posted to his Facebook page outlining the scenarios.

DePrest said a lot can change between Wednesday and Saturday, so stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates.

To read the complete technical discussion, click here.

For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, click here or text "weather" to 38324 to download the WFSB app.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.