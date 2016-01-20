Crash closes road in Middletown - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Crash closes road in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -

A single vehicle crash closed a street in Middletown Wednesday morning.

Police said the car slammed into a pole on Route 217 early in the morning.

The road was closed between Poplar Road and Miner Street.

There was no word on injuries or what caused the crash.

