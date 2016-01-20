Son accused of murdering parents pleads not guilty

A federal firearms case may have been dropped, but a murder case against a son accused of killing his parents continued in superior court on Wednesday.

Kyle Navin is accused of murdering Jeffrey Navin and Jeanette Navin of Easton over the summer and hiding their bodies in a vacant home in Weston.

In Bridgeport court on Wednesday,the attorney for Kyle Navin waived probable cause hearing and plead not guilty to murder charges. His attorney asked for jury trial.

According to court documents, Kyle Navin murdered his parents with the help of his girlfriend after he learned that his parents planned to sell the family refuse business and cut him out of their will.

The documents also said that Jeanette Navin had become distraught over her son's drug use and that the relationship between Kyle Navin and Jeffrey Navin was strained.

An arrest warrant suggested that Jeffrey Navin may have been killed in the basement of Kyle Navin's Bridgeport home.

Police said the couple disappeared on Aug. 4.

Jeanette Navin was doing her son's garbage route for their business, J&J Refuse, when her cell phone went inactive.

The couple's vehicle was eventually found parked at a commuter lot off of the Merritt Parkway in Westport.

Later in the fall, state and local police were led to a vacant home in Weston where the remains of Jeffrey Navin and Jeanette Navin were confirmed to have been found.

Along with Kyle Navin, police said they arrested Jennifer Valiante as an accomplice.

The next court appearance for Kyle Navin is Feb. 24.

