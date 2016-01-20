Pedestrian, driver identified in Vernon incident

Police have identified the people involved in a pedestrian collision in Vernon Tuesday.

They said 42-year-old Richard Kirk was struck by 38-year-old Paul Palmer of Manchester.

Kirk, of Vernon, was hit near Sunrise Drive Tuesday night, according to police.

Palmer was driving a 2005 Mazda at the time, police said.

Kirk was taken to Hartford Hospital where he remained in critical condition as of Wednesday morning.

No charges have been filed.

Police said they are continuing to investigate.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Vernon police at 860-872-9126.

