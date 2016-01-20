Stafford Middle School evacuated after threatening message found - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Stafford Middle School evacuated after threatening message found

Stafford Middle School was evacuated Wednesday morning due to a threatening message.

Superintendent Dr. Patricia Collin said the message was discovered on a bathroom wall around 8:45 a.m.

Specific information about the threat was not released.

The school is located on Levinthal Run in Stafford Springs. Students were taken to an elementary school for a few hours while police investigated.

There's no word on who wrote the message.

The Superintendent sent a message to parents to let them know what was happening. 

State police are still investigating. 

