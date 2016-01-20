Beer truck briefly stolen in downtown Hartford

Police responded to a stolen beer truck report in downtown Hartford Wednesday morning.

Deputy Chief Brian Foley said the Guinness truck had been making deliveries and was briefly stolen.

Police recovered it on Columbus Boulevard a short time later.

No beer was missing and no injuries were reported.

Information about a suspect was not released.

