Police: Suspect in Waterbury hit-and-run fled scene, ran to grandma's house

A Waterbury woman was arrested and faced a judge Wednesday after police said she struck a young mother with her car.

Police said an anonymous caller identified Clara Hinton as the driver of the vehicle that struck Genesis Baez on Monday.

Hinton denied driving the car at first, according to police, but later admitted she was behind the wheel.

Police said Baez was standing next to a car on Bronson St. Her boyfriend and daughter were in the car when Hinton came around the corner off Cooke St. and struck her.

Hinton told police later she was scared and left the scene to hide at her grandmother's house.

She is being held on a $500,000 bond and will be back in court sometime in February.

When Baez's boyfriend saw Hinton's picture in a photo lineup, he started to shake and cry, according to police.

Friends came together to help Baez's family.

"I've known Genesis for a really long time. She's a really sweet person, always had a smile on her face," said friend Christian Acosta.

"She was a mother of 2 kids. I can only imagine how the kids are going to feel when they get to that age, where's mommy, how the husband feels having to tell the kids, their mother died, its hard," said friend Judson Watts.

Baez is survived by her husband and her two children. Her family set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral arraignments.

