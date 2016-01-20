Liberty Bank Channel 3 SurPRIZE Squad pays for groceries

January means a new start to everything, including many people's budgets.

That's why the "Liberty Bank Channel 3 SurPRIZE Squad" wanted to give away free groceries this week.

One lucky Veteran from Wallingford got a major surprise.

Walter Smith served in both World War II and the Korean War. He's retired, lives on a pension and has three children.

Thanks to the "Liberty Bank Channel 3 SurPRIZE Squad", Smith was able to pick up a few extra groceries that normally wouldn't fit in their budget. He picked up some London broil and other meat to freeze for later.

Another lucky person, Art Beckstein, was overwhelmed with emotion after finding out the card he swiped to pay for groceries was a gift card.

His reaction even surprised our "Liberty Bank Channel 3 SurPRIZE Squad" crew.

Instead of leaving the store, Beckstein decided to pay it forward.

"I know it's free...I can't believe it. But, thank you. Thank you any ways...I wish I could pay it back. Can I pay it back to this woman?" he said.

It was an admirable act that the squad hopes to continue to spread throughout the year.

