PD: New Haven parents arrested after baby ingests PCP-laced cigarette

An 18-month-old baby was rushed to the hospital in New Haven after police said the boy ingested a cigarette laced with PCP on Tuesday afternoon.

The child’s mother called 911 after she told police that she smelled PCP her son’s breath. She told police that a “drugged cigarette” had been left within the reach of the child at their Brookside/West Hills apartment around 1 p.m.

Upon arrival, EMT workers and firefighters saw “the baby was breathing on his own and had a pulse,” police said.

Officers said the parents "noticed the baby acting oddly – as if he was high." Police said the baby would be unconscious shortly. That's when the father admitted to police that the laced cigarette belonged to him.

The baby was taken to the pediatric emergency department at Yale–New Haven Hospital where police said the child was in stable condition on Wednesday. Police said the baby is “conscious and continues breathing on his own.”

The mother, 27, and father, 28, were charged with risk of injury to a minor. The father was also charged with possession of narcotics.

Police are not releasing the parents’ name because it would identify the victim.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.