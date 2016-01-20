Operation fuel 'in good shape' after warm start to winter - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Operation fuel 'in good shape' after warm start to winter

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

Operation Fuel, which helps qualifying Connecticut residents with energy costs, is in 'good shape' after a warm start to winter, according to the company.

Patricia Wrice from Operation Fuel told Eyewitness News they have helped over 400 households since November 30th totaling $164,905.

That number is considerably less than this past summer, when Operation Fuel provided over $1.1 million in energy assistance to 8,314 households.

For more information on Operation Fuel, visit their website.

