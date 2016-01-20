American Airlines announces new west coast destination from Bradley

American Airlines will offer service to LAX this summer (Photo from CT.gov press release)

Governor Malloy and the Connecticut Airport Authority announced new daily flights this summer to one west coast destination on American Airlines Wednesday.

Starting June 2nd, travelers flying from Bradley International Airport can fly direct to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

"It's a great place to visit. Lots to do and if there's a direct there, I'm on it," said traveler Janell Armstrong.

After several airlines merged, the Los Angeles flight was eliminated back in 2014, despite the flights being about 90 percent full. However, the Airport Authority was able to convince American Airlines that it was worth bringing back.

One flight will depart daily at 7:00 a.m. and arrive at LAX at 10 a.m.

The returning flight will be a red-eye, departing LAX at 9:00 p.m. and arriving back to Bradley at 5:20 a.m.

American Airlines will use their 150-seat Boeing 737 aircraft for both legs.

“This new flight further connects us to the world – it’s good for business and it’s good for residents,” Governor Malloy said. “Our future as a state is linked directly to our transportation system, and as we build up Bradley Airport, we are helping businesses large and small. This announcement is indeed another step forward for Connecticut."

Tickets go on sale starting January 23rd. The prices will be similar to the prices out of New York and Boston.

This follows United Airlines recent launch to Denver, Colorado and Aer Lingus' proposed service to Dublin, Ireland in September.

