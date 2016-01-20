35th annual Flower and Garden Show starts Feb. 18

Spring will arrive early at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford from Feb. 18 to 21.

There will be over an acre of colorful gardens that are in full bloom, over 300 booths containing displays, gifts, activities, and more.

Free soil testing will also be available at the UConn Co-op booth. Over 80 hours of seminars will also be available at no extra charge.

Several on-air personalities from WFSB Channel 3 will be at the show throughout the long weekend, including: Matt Campbell, Mike Cameron, Melissa Cole, Kevin Hogan, Kim Lucey, Courtney Zieller, and Mark Zinni.

The CT Flower and Garden Show will be open to the public:

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit the CT Flower & Garden Show’s website.

