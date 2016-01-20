Workers, businesses brace for winter storm this weekend

With the snow totals still up in the air for the coming weekend, everyone has their eyes focused on the forecast.

The storm is predicted for Saturday, but the timing couldn’t be worse for businesses, sports fans, and others in between.

The last thing anyone wants to see in Hartford is downtown turn into a winter ghost town.

There are some pretty big games going on this weekend and officials are doing everything they can to make sure fans won’t be scared away.

“We've got UConn basketball at noon on Saturday and we've got Hartford Wolfpack at 3 p.m. on Sunday,” said Adam Goldberg, Hartford Wolfpack director of Development.

The potential for the first major snowstorm of the season is predicted for a busy weekend at the XL Center.

“We have extra hands on deck to make sure the shoveling and salting is properly done,” Goldberg said.

Preparations are being made to accommodate the fans coming in, but businesses are also going to be hurt by the weekend timing.

New York Deli relies on the XL Center business, especially on the weekends. Any storms can cost them hundreds, if not thousands.

“It affects the business, nobody wants to walk on the street,” said Sal Ali of the New York Deli.

While downtown businesses are bracing for a hurting this weekend, winter workers are finally ready to gear up.

“The European Model, it's like six inches of snow,” said Walter D’Agostino of Hartford, who is monitoring the models as diligently as Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest.

He hasn’t picked up a shovel at all this season, and said he’s hoping for more snow.

“It's good for everyone who works outside,” D’Agostino said.

For the people who don’t want to hire a shoveler, they’re flooding Wethersfield Small Engine for snow blower tune-ups.

“We're getting an influx of people who either put it off or thought winter wouldn't happen,” said John Ambruso, of Wethersfield Small Engine.

In Bridgeport, emergency management officials will discuss "preparations for Saturday’s predicted winter storm" at a press conference on Thursday afternoon. Officials from street clearing, emergency shelters, hospitals, fire and police are all expected to attend the briefing at Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center Headquarters, 581 North Washington Ave., at 1 p.m.

As the state prepares for the upcoming snow, American Airlines announced that customers flying on its airline to or from Bradley International Airport between Jan. 21 and Jan. 24 will be allowed to change flights without penalty. As part of the deal, travelers will be able to board flights as early as Wednesday, or as late as Jan. 27 to avoid travel delays or cancellations.

