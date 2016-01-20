Mohegan Sun hotel rooms sold out ahead of classic car auction

A classic car auction at Mohegan Sun has already booked up hotel rooms in anticipation for the event, according to the casino.

The Barrett-Jackson Northeast Auction beings on June 23rd and should deliver an economic boom to the southeastern Connecticut region.

The entire 240-acre campus will be used for the anticipated 50,000 to 60,000 people attending the auction through June 25th.

"A lot of people that haven't been here before are going to experience the property and the region," Mohegan Sun Casino President and General Manager Ray Pineault said.

Hundreds of classic cars will be on display for people to bid.

Richard Willard, who owns Vintage Motors in Westbrook, already booked his hotel room. He's going to put his 1928 Packard on the auction block as well as his 1952 Cadillac convertible.

"Here in Westbrook, its a small area and if you go to an auction your audience is nationwide because they're coming from everywhere," Willard said.

"We know that the hotels are already filling up," Pineault said. "They're doing well, I'm assuming. You're going to see ripple effects in the restaurants and spending in this region as they come down for the three-day weekend."

