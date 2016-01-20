WFSB partners with Alzheimer’s Association CT chapter for 2nd Annual Brain Ball

WFSB Channel 3 are teaming with the Alzheimer’s Association Connecticut Chapter for the 2nd Annual Brain Ball.

The semi-formal event will be held on Saturday, March 5, at the Connecticut Science Center.

According to the organization’s Website, “the Brain Ball will raise the profile of Alzheimer’s disease and the toll it takes on families in Connecticut and throughout the United States.”

For more information about this and other events visit the Alzheimer’s Association Connecticut Chapter’s Website.

