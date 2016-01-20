Doctors warn about potential for frostbite

The cold temperatures that moved into the state this week can increase the risk of health problems for people.

For some, the temperatures this week haven’t been too bad so far, but once you factor in the wind, many said it made it feel at least 10 or 15 degrees colder.

“Right now, my hands, I can barely feel them,” said Dency Pichardo, of Hartford.

Riders waiting for the bus in Hartford on Tuesday said it felt like hours rather than minutes, all because of the cold weather.

“It feels like longer than during the summer time waiting,” said Shakria Leggett, of Manchester.

Doctors said the temperatures have them concerned, especially when skin is exposed.

“We're worried about frostbite, which is pretty common when you have exposed skin this time of year,” said Dr. Michele Petrucelli, of Hartford Hospital.

Frostbite is preventable, according to Petrucelli.

She recommends ensuring that the majority of your skin is covered, and if skin doesn’t look normal, it may be a sign that you need to visit the emergency room because of frostbite.

“Initially you see some paleness of the skin. It might be tingling, but once you move into numbness, it becomes red, it starts crystalizing, and that’s a big problem,” Petrucelli said.

There are several ways to stay warm while at home, like taking a hot bath or shower before you go to bed, but make sure you’re 100 percent dry.

Also, she said “light exercise just some stretching just to get metabolic rate up, nothing to make you sweaty.”

Another option is wearing a hat to bed.

