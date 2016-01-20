New Haven prepares for weekend winter storm

As the potential for our first winter storm remains a real possibility, cities across the state are preparing for whatever Mother Nature has in store for the state.

New Haven is gearing up, not only with the goal of keeping the streets clear of snow but also cars, especially if there is a parking ban.

When Mother Nature comes calling, the city will be ready. After all, it has been a pretty mild winter so far, and the lack of snow has been beneficial to the people at the Department of Public Works garage.

"Budget, wear and tear on the fleet, and the guys are well rested, ready to go,” said Jeff Pescosolido, of the Department of Public Works.

The plows are on the trucks, which are loaded up with salt and sand, and on Thursday it will mix up some salt brine to pre-treat the roads.

Downtown, at the Emergency Operations Center, preparation is the key.

"Again, while we'll have 22 trucks running the 22 areas, we'll also bring in some outside contractors to make sure those arterials, posted snow routes, are continually gone through,” said Rick Fontana, of the New Haven Emergency Operations.

New this year are 20 blue lights throughout the city that will flash, letting people know when there is a parking ban.

"We've been preparing for this essentially since September,” Fontana said.

While the city will continue to keep a close eye on the forecast, it says it will likely meet on Thursday to go over its snow plan as it gets ready for the weekend.

