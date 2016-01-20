Plane makes emergency landing at Bradley - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Plane makes emergency landing at Bradley

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) -

An aircraft made an emergency landing at Bradley International Airport on Wednesday evening due to a mechanical issue.

Airport officials said the plane landed safely and the impact on airport operations was minimal.

A TSA agent told Eyewitness News it was a Delta flight headed to Cincinnati that had to land because landing gear would not go up after takeoff.

