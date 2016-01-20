Airline offers deal for those traveling during weekend winter storm

Airline offers deal for those traveling during winter storm this weekend (WFSB)

As the state prepares for the upcoming snow, American Airlines announced that customers flying on its airline to or from Bradley International Airport will be allowed to change flights without penalty.

As part of the deal, those traveling between Jan. 21 and Jan. 24 will be able to board flights as early as Wednesday, or as late as Jan. 27 to avoid travel delays or cancellations.

Many people have been stuck at the airport in the past because of lousy weather, like Sharon Puchalski.

“Probably the worst...we had to wait 45 minutes for them to get the lavatory door to shut,” she recalled.

But this new opportunity will allow the traveler whose flight may be impacted, to push their ticket back a few days for free.

"Airlines seem to find any way to charge you...for any type of fee and I think it's phenomenal that they're doing that,” said traveler Vynesha Johnson.

The deal extends to more than 40 airports in 13 states, most in the northeast and south where the storm could be problematic.

Travelers can change their plans ahead of time online or on the phone. Frequent fliers said they hope this kind of offer catches on so that they experience fewer nightmare travel stories in the future.

"I think it would be great. It would be a win-win for a traveler. I would love it,” Johnson said.

In Connecticut, Bradley and Tweed Airport in New Haven are both part of the offer.

Here are the rest of the airports impacted by the deal:

Connecticut:

Bradley International Airport (BDL)

Tweed New Haven Airport (HVN)

Kentucky:

Blue Grass Airport (LEX)

Maryland:

Baltimore–Washington International Airport (BWI)

Salisbury–Ocean City–Wicomico Regional Airport (SBY)

Massachusetts:

Logan International Airport (BOS)

New Hampshire:

Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT)

New Jersey:

Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR)

New York:

Albany International Airport (ALB)

Elmira/Corning Regional Airport (ELM)

Greater Binghamton Airport (BGM)

Ithaca Tompkins Regional Airport (ITH)

John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)

LaGuardia Airport (LGA)

Long Island MacArthur Airport (ISP)

Stewart International Airport (SWF)

Westchester County Airport (HPN)

North Carolina:

Asheville Regional Airport (AVL)

Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT)

Greenville–Spartanburg International Airport (GSP)

Piedmont Triad International Airport (GSO)

Raleigh–Durham International Airport (RDU)

Pennsylvania:

Harrisburg International Airport (MDT)

Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE)

Philadelphia International Airport (PHL)

Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT)

University Park Airport (SCE)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport (AVP)

Williamsport Regional Airport (IPT)

Rhode Island:

T. F. Green Airport (PVD)

Tennessee:

McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS)

Tri-Cities Regional Airport (TRI)

Virginia:

Charlottesville–Albemarle Airport (CHO)

Lynchburg Regional Airport (LYH)

Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport (PHF)

Norfolk International Airport (ORF)

Richmond International Airport (RIC)

Roanoke–Blacksburg Regional Airport (ROA)

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA)

Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD)

West Virginia:

Tri-State Airport (HTS)

Yeager Airport (CRW)

To see the travel alerts from American Airlines, click here.

