City and town leaders are preparing for a potential blast of winter this weekend.

Cities and towns on alert for potential winter storm

Change in snowfall totals is possible as storm shifts

Questions continue to surround the impact of a potential winter storm this weekend.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest has adjusted the snowfall totals for the state, because of the current track of the storm.

"Our current snowfall forecast is calling for nothing to 1” near the Massachusetts border to 5”, maybe 10”, closer to the Connecticut coast. This forecast could change dramatically. All it would take is a 10-50 mile shift, north or south, in the storm track to make a huge difference," DePrest said.

So far, no weather alerts have been posted for the state pertaining to snow, however a coastal flood watch was issued for parts of the shoreline for Saturday evening through late Saturday night.

DePrest said moderate coastal flooding is expected at the time of high tide, thanks to a strong northeasterly wind and a full moon.

Blizzard and winter storm watches have been posted for places like New York City and Long Island Sound, and a blizzard warning was issued for Baltimore and Washington D.C., where 2 feet of snow could fall.

The center of the storm will be located near the coast of Virginia and North Carolina by early Saturday morning.

As of Thursday evening, the track will put Connecticut on the northern fringe of the snow shield.

The snow is expected to begin falling around midday on Saturday.

"The snow should become steadier and heavier during the afternoon, especially near the coast," DePrest said.

Snow will continue on Saturday night, and it should taper off and end early Sunday morning.

"Winds could gust up to 40 mph or higher near the coast, especially in Southeastern Connecticut. This could create issues with blowing and drifting," DePrest said.

He repeated that this current track is an evolving situation.

One model, called the NAM, is forecasting huge amounts of snow for most of Connecticut, while other models, like the GFS and European model, are forecasting a lower impact storm.

After some snow early on Sunday, the sky should clear and become sunny.

To read the complete technical discussion, click here.

