Former teacher's aide accused of sexually assaulting teens faces judge

Kyle Damato-Kushel was charged after police said she had “inappropriate conduct” with a student. (Stratford Police Department)

A former teacher's aide faced a judge on Thursday after being accused of sexually assaulting two teenagers.

Police said it all started when one of those teens revealed that he had an ongoing relationship with 46-year-old Kyle Damato-Kushel.

After that, investigators learned of the second case.

Police said Damato-Kushel faces 19 charges between the two cases, including sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor.

The first case against her began when a 15-year-old student admitted to a therapist about the relationship.

Damato-Kushel is a former teacher's aide at Wooster Middle School in Stratford.

District leaders said once the allegations surfaced, she was removed from the classroom. She was subsequently fired.

"Its terrible, these kids have to go to school and you don't know what's going to happen," said Diana Josselyn, a grandmother. "You're supposed to trust the teachers. You can't even trust a teacher anymore."

The charges with the 15-year-old boy stemmed from incidents at her home, in a car and at a hotel, investigators said.

The charges involving the second victim, a 16-year-old, allegedly happened at the Trumbull Marriott in August.

Court documents said "in the summer of 2013, between 7th and 8th grade," the victim told police that he and Damato-Kushel started having an ongoing sexual relationship.

One year later, at a Marriott in Trumbull, one of the victims told police they had sex with Damato-Kushel "while Kyle's daughters were also sleeping in the same room, in another bed. Kyle's daughters are now 8 and 15 years old."

The superintendent told Eyewitness News that Damato-Kushel dealt with a special education student at the school. None of the charges involve that student or happened on school grounds.

Damato-Kushel is on out on bond and due in Bridgeport Superior Court. She is facing several charges, including sex assault and risk of injury to a minor.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.