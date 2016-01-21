Driver seriously hurt in Plainfield crash

A driver suffered serious injuries following a crash in Plainfield Wednesday night.

It happened just after 7:15 p.m. on Main Street in the Moosup section of town, according to police.

Officers said 58-year-old Leo Landry's vehicle was the only one involved. He struck a utility pole.

Police said they learned that Landry was traveling south when he hit the pole on the right side of the road.

Landry was flown to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence and was listed in serious condition as of Thursday morning.

Police said his vehicle, a 1998 Saturn SL2 was extensively damaged and towed from the scene.

Anyone with information about how the crash happened is asked to contact the Plainfield Police Department at 860-564-0804.

