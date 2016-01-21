Man accused of stabbing former high school football player to face a judge

Hartford police released this mug shot of Tequile Walwyn. He was charged in the first murder of 2016 in Hartford.

A man accused of stabbing a former high school football player following a New Years party in Hartford is scheduled to face a judge on Thursday.

Tequile Walwyn, 19, a former Northwest Catholic High School student, turned himself in for the crime earlier this month.

Police said he stabbed 20-year-old Jonathan Douglin of West Hartford after a fight at the Eight Sixty Customs indoor skate park in Hartford.

Douglin, a graduate of Conard High School in West Hartford, was tabbed in the chest.

About 60 people attended the party, so after the incident 911 calls poured in to police.

Sources told Eyewitness News that the fight started over a girl and that the suspect and victim did not know each other. However, both may have played against each other for their high school football teams.

After a previous court appearance, Walwyn's attorney said he was defending himself. However, that was not mentioned in his arrest warrant.

His court appearance is set to happen at Hartford Superior Court.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.