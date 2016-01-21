Crews battle fire at multi-family house in Torrington - WFSB 3 Connecticut

(WFSB photo) (WFSB photo)
TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) -

Firefighters are battling a fire at a multi-family house in Torrington.

The fire broke out at a home on Pythian Avenue Thursday morning, dispatchers said.

The one-way road was closed.

There's no word on injuries or what caused the fire.

