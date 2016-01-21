Hamden fire department conducts cold water rescue training

Companies from the Hamden Fire Department conducted cold water rescue training exercises on Wednesday. (Hamden Fire Department)

Companies from the Hamden Fire Department conducted cold water rescue training exercises on Wednesday.

It took place near Quinnipiac University's main campus on Clark's Pond, according to a press release from the department.

The photos showed firefighters wearing water-proof suits with built-in buoyancy, with lifelines that are attached to crew members on the shore.

The training scenario involved one firefighter falling through the ice while a second firefighter tried various rescue techniques.

Hamden officials remind the public to not trust any ice over open water, despite the below freezing temperatures.

