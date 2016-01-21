WFSB to sponsor American Lung Association Fight for Air Climb

WFSB is proud to be the exclusive television sponsor for this year’s Fight for Air Climb with the American Lung Association.

If you are looking for a new physical challenge, a fun activity for your family, or have had your life impacted by lung disease and simply want to help, you can join the fight.

The stair climbs will take place on:

Saturday, March 5 at 360 State St. in New Haven

Saturday, April 23 at Hartford 21 in downtown Hartford

