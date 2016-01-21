WFSB to sponsor American Lung Association Fight for Air Climb

WFSB is proud to be the exclusive television sponsor for this year’s Fight for Air Climb with the American Lung Association.
If you are looking for a new physical challenge, a fun activity for your family, or have had your life impacted by lung disease and simply want to help, you can join the fight.
The stair climbs will take place on:
For more information or to register for the Fight for Air Climb, click here.
Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public Inspection File
All content © 2018, WFSB; Hartford, CT. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.