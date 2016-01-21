Citizen coincidentally helps police locate stolen truck

A person on the phone with South Windsor Police for an unrelated call ended up helping State Police in a big way. (WFSB file photo)

A person on the phone with South Windsor Police for an unrelated call ended up helping State Police in a big way.

That's because the person was coincidentally driving behind the stolen truck they were searching for.

It happened around noon on Wednesday.

Manchester Police said they broadcasted a description of the truck, a 2004 Isuzu box model, over the police radio.

It was reported stolen from the Shoppes at Buckland Hills.

The person, who was on the phone with South Windsor Police for an unrelated call, overheard the radio transmission in the background. The person was traveling on I-84 westbound and relayed the location to South Windsor Police.

State Police and Hartford Police were notified and were able to locate the stolen truck quickly at the intersection of Russ and Lawrence St. in Hartford.

The suspect, Rafael Rodriguez, was taken into custody. He is being held on a $75,000 bond and is charged with 1st Degree Larceny and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, which was found on him.

