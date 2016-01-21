Route 82 closed in Montville while crews battle house fire

Route 82 is closed in both directions between Route 163 and Green Valley Dr. because of a structure fire.

Route 82 is closed in both directions between Route 163 and Green Valley Dr. because of a structure fire.

The fire was reported around 11:30 this morning.

There is no word on injuries or when the road will reopen.

We will let you know when the road will reopen. Stay with Eyewitness News for the latest information.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.



