Bridgeport middle school dismisses early due to water issue

Middle school students at one school in Bridgeport were dismissed early because of a water issued.

School officials said students at the Bridge Academy were sent home on Thursday because of a water meter problem in the building.

All of the water had to be shut down so meters could be replaced.

The school told Eyewitness News that classes are set to resume on Friday.

