Experts caution traveling to certain countries in light of Zika virus

Travel experts are advising people, especially pregnant women, to not travel to more than a dozen tropical countries in light of the dangerous Zika Virus.

That's because the virus, which is transmitted by the Aedes Mosquito, can cause women to pass it to their babies, causing birth defects.

One Connecticut researcher saw the devastation caused by the virus first-hand.

Doctor Albert Ko, an infectious disease doctor at the Yale School of Public Health, traveled to Brazil in December to help with the outbreak investigation.

The Zika virus broke out more than nine months ago there. Health Ministry officials said nearly 4,000 babies born since October have suffered from a rare brain defect.

"You can imagine the impact this is having, not just in terms of the babies and mothers and their parents but also society, and the fears that are widespread in that country," said Ko.

Travel agents have answered several calls from concerned travelers. AAA said they are monitoring the situation, and recommend people purchase travel insurance so they could change plans, if necessary.

"Now that the storms are rolling in and the temperatures are going down people are definitely booking a lot of Caribbean getaways or sunny getaways and this is an unexpected fly in the ointment, so to speak," said Amy Parmenter, a spokesperson for AAA.

Click here to view a list from the CDC of all of the affected countries.

