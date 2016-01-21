Traffic stop leads to high speed pursuit, drug arrest

A traffic stop led to a police pursuit through three towns and drug arrest in West Haven early Thursday morning.

State police said they arrested Michael T. Assad, 23, of Milford, after he failed to stop his vehicle and a pursuit reached speeds of between 65 and 100 mph.

They said it started just before 1:30 a.m. as a stop along Interstate 95 for failing to use headlights and failing to maintain a lane.

However, Assad took off and eventually lost his passenger side tire near exit 42.

His Chevy Impala continued on the bare rim. He even exited and re-entered the highway several times, according to troopers.

He eventually proceeded onto the Boston Post Road eastbound in Milford. He continued through Orange and into West Haven at speeds of between 60 and 80 mph.

Troopers said there was little to no traffic.

Assad eventually crashed his car into a cement barrier at the intersection of Boston Post Road and Brower Street. At that point, state police said he fled on foot.

They said he attempted to flee into a construction yard, then into a yard of 29 Brower St. It was there that a K9 unit intercepted him.

Assad was taken into custody without incident at that point. Troopers said no force other than handcuffing was used.

Assad was found to have bruises and cuts from the pursuit and a chain link fence he scaled. He refused medical attention, according to troopers.

Investigators said he was found to be in possession of 105 Xanax tablets and .4 grams of powder cocaine. He also failed a field sobriety test.

He faces a list of motor vehicle violations and drug charges.

Troopers said Assad was held on a $50,000 cash/surety bond and scheduled to face a judge in Milford on Thursday.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.