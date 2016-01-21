Bowl-2-Benefit will benefit The Umbrella Center for Domestic Violence

WFSB is, once again, helping victims of domestic violence as the partner with the The Umbrella Center for Domestic Violence for the 28th annual Bowl-2-Benefit.

The bowling event will be held on March 12 at the AMF Lanes in Milford. There will be five bowling sessions starting at 9 a.m. According to the event’s website more than 1,200 bowlers are expected to participate.

WFSB’s New Haven Bureau Reporter, Matt McFarland will be on hand for some of the activities.

Proceeds from this event will aid them in their mission will help the UCDVS provide various services to women looking to escape from a domestic violence situation. Services include emergency shelters, a 24-hour crisis hotline, counseling, and more.

For more information about UCDVS, or to register for the Bowl-2-Benefit, visit the website.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.