For 'Raynaud's' sufferers, cold weather can be a problem

Most everyone is affected by the cold weather but those with Raynaud's Disorder have an abnormal response, which could be dangerous if not monitored carefully.

Raynaud's (pronounced ray-NODES) Disorder affects more young women than men.

The most common symptom is a contrasting color change in a person's fingers, according to Dr. Ann Parke, a Rheumatologist at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford.

"Typically what you will see is one finger will go white, and it will stay like that for one period of time; and then when it starts to get better, you get blueness coming back into the finger, and then finally redness," Parke explained.

There are two types of Raynaud's: Primary and Secondary.

"Primary is the type when you don't have another illness, it just happens, and that type is most commonly seen in young women," said Parke.

Secondary Raynaud's is more serious and could be associated with other underlying disorders such as connective tissue disease or Scleroderma.

"Patients can get ulcerations on the tips of the fingers, cracks in the fingers, so it is important to evaluate it," said Parke.

There are a number of factors that can trigger Raynaud's such as environment, genetics and stress.

Dr. Parke said there are no definitive ways to treat Raynaud's and recommended people bundle up and dress in layers to help regulate body heat.

