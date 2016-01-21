Shoreline prepares for weekend storm

The upcoming weekend storm is expected to give Connecticut’s shoreline a one-two punch with snow, along with high winds and tides.

On Thursday, all systems were ready to go. Public works and public safety, like everyone else, are just monitoring the latest track of the storm to finalize their plans.

Chief Administrative Officer in New London, Steven Fields, said crews have to be mindful of high wind and possible coastal flooding, and the different time of the tides.

“But that doesn't change from the overall strategy of planning whether for snow or for water you have to be prepared,” Fields said.

Department heads held a storm preparation meeting late Thursday afternoon to make sure all equipment is ready so when the storm hits, there will be no problems.

Homeowners were also picking up salt, sand, deicers, and were clearing out the stock of scrapers, brushes and snow shovels.

Concerns on the shoreline is the full moon and high tide Saturday morning at 3:12 a.m. and then again at 3:34 p.m.

In Groton on Thursday, Emergency Management Director Joe Sastre said the full moon on Saturday will make things tricky.

"Some of the folks that live in the direct East, facing shoreline area, might keep an eye on things at the time of high tide on Saturday," Sastre said.

Roofing contractor Scott Tyrone was trying to button up a job on Thursday before the winds start to howl, and make his job more difficult.

"Gotta get it done as quickly as possible, that's just plain and simple right there," Tyrone said.

The high winds could cause damage if you don't have things tied down. Emergency management people and American Red Cross officials advise checking your property out now to be safe.

Also, if you use a generator, do not bring it inside of your home.

