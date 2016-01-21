East Hartford triple murder suspect found guilty

An East Hartford man charged for the 2010 murder of his mother and two house guests was found guilty on all counts Thursday. (East Hartford police photo)

An East Hartford man charged for the 2010 murder of his mother and two house guests was found guilty on all counts Thursday.

Brett Bednarz was charged with three counts of murder, home invasion and violation of a protective order.

The trial has been ongoing since May of 2015.

Stay with Eyewitness News for the latest information.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.



