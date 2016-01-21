Weekend travelers should check with airlines ahead of impending storm

No matter how much snow falls this weekend in Connecticut, the storm will bring many people to a standstill, especially if you’re heading to Bradley International Airport.

Albert Proctor was heading to Nashville on Thursday, as he was taking an earlier flight home.

"I like this state, I love this city but I didn't particularly want to stay here until Sunday,” Proctor said. “I'm flying through BWI airport in Washington, D.C., and they're getting smacked with it pretty good from what I understand. And they're not handling it very well either.”

Also on Thursday, Adrienne Melton, of South Carolina, said she flew to Connecticut for a weekend trade show but she was lucky she was already scheduled to fly in before the storm.

"No one can drive on ice, it doesn't matter how skilled of a driver you are - you really can't drive on ice and that's all we get in the south, so for us to get ice is like, for you all to get 5 feet of snow,” she said.

The pending storm is already leading to cancellations and delays everywhere, so to ease the pain, airlines are allowing people to reschedule flights without fees, like Delta, United, Southwest, American and Jet Blue.

There are some date restrictions, so it is important to check with each airline.

"It's difficult if you're a business traveler, obviously, to make connections and get you where you need to be - or for anybody traveling, so we all need to be patient,” said Cindy Campbell, of California.

