State health clinic under investigation for failing to isolate chicken pox patient

A health clinic is currently under investigation for allegedly failing to isolate and property treat a patient with chicken pox, according to the Department of Public Health.

The incident happened at Community Health Services, one of the oldest and busiest on Albany St. in Hartford, on January 8th.

The clinic is currently testing dozens of patients who were there at the time.

Bill Gerrish, a spokesperson for the Department of Public Health, could not confirm additional specifics about the case but said the clinic had a number of previous fines and violations.

