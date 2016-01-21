Police searching for missing New Britain teenager

New Britain Police are currently searching for a missing 16-year-old girl, after she didn't return home from school Wednesday.

Rachel Rodriguez was last known to be in the area of Childs Street in the city of New Britain at around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Rodriguez is believed to be at high risk due to a medical condition.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of RACHEL RODRIGUEZ can be directed to contact the New Britain Police Department at 860-826-3000, Sergeant Michael Cummiskey 860-826-3151 or Detective Francisco Barbagiovanni 860-826-3154.

