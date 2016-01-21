Weekend storm cancels SAT exams in Stamford

Due to the impending snowstorm this weekend, SAT exams in Stamford have been canceled.

Officials said exams scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 23, at Stamford High School (test center #07565), and Westhill High School (test center #07570) were canceled.

The storm is expected to move into the state on Saturday and then finish up Sunday morning.

