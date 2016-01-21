Ex-NBA player Tate George sentenced to 9 years for fraud

Former NBA player and University of Connecticut star Tate George has been sentenced to nine years in prison for running a real estate Ponzi scheme.

George, who played for New Jersey and Milwaukee in the NBA, was sentenced Thursday by a federal judge in Trenton.

He was convicted in 2013 on four wire fraud counts. His victims included current and former NBA players and celebrities.

George argued for more than an hour and a half for leniency while maintaining his innocence.

George has been jailed since his conviction.

Prosecutors contend he persuaded people to invest in his company but used their money to pay off earlier investors.

George also was ordered to pay $2.5 million in restitution and serve three years of supervised release.

