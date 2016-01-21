PD: Woman assaulted by two men near Keney Park

Hartford police are searching for two men accused of reportedly assaulting a woman inside a car on Thursday.

Police said a woman reported that she was picked up by a man she met on an online dating website.

She told police that this was the first time they met.

The man was with another man, who was in the back seat of the car.

Police said once the car traveled to the area of Keney Park, it stopped.

The man in the back seat reportedly tried to put a plastic bag over the woman’s head.

Police said the victim was physically assaulted, and was able to fight back and flee to Coventry Street.

Video of the vehicle may have been captured by cameras at Capital Community College. The car is described as possibly a tan, four-door Toyota.

The victim was taken to Hartford Hospital with minor injuries.

Police said they are aggressively investigating the incident.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.